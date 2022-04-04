Royal Black Institution opens new HQ in Loughgall

THE Royal Black Institution officially opened its new headquarters in Loughgall on Saturday.

In a day seen as a landmark for the Institution, its leader said it would deliver ‘an enduring legacy’.

Sovereign Grand Master, Rev William Anderson, said: “There can be no doubt that this day marks an important point in our journey as an institution.

“It is a time in our journey to give thanks for the past, to be assured of the present and to look forward in anticipation to the future.”

The official opening followed a parade of 2,000 members of the institution led by 10 bands,

Guests included the Grand Master of the Orange Order, Edward Stevenson.

A bust was unveiled in memory of Sir Norman Stronge.

Rev Anderson laid a wreath at the bust.

Sir Norman led the institution from 1948 to 1971 and was a former speaker in the Northern Ireland Parliament.

He and his son James were murdered by the IRA in their Tynan home in January 1981.

A ‘Leaders’ Legacy’ exhibition – focusing on past sovereign grand masters of the Royal Black – formed part of the event.

Rev Anderson said the organisation was celebrating “building for the future”.

He said: “Our new headquarters building is a sign of our courage and determination.

“Just like our forefathers had to build strongly, we too must build confidently for the future that is ours through the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“We have a magnificent building, one in which we can be proud, one in which we can confidently display our legacy for the future.”

The project - to transform a B1 Listed Building dating back to 1820 into a modern centre for the institution - began in May 2020, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It involved the sympathetic renovation of the historic property - purchased in 2017 - with listed features restored to their original character.

It was completed by Weir Bros Construction (NI) Ltd.

Founded in 1797, the institution was initially based in Dublin and Belfast, before becoming a tenant in Brownlow House, Lurgan, in the

late 1920s.

In 2019 the institution moved from Lurgan to temporary premises, beside the Museum of Orange Heritage in Loughgall.

See tomorrow’s Ulster Gazette for full picture coverage.