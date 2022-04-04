Top of the class for St Catherine's

TRIUMPHANT Year 10 Francophiles Erin McQuade, Aine McGrady, Maeve Hayes and Aoife Molloy took top place at Queen’s Univerity’s French Trade Fair last week.

The girls showcased not only their French language skills but their entrepreneurial and creative flair as they devised the winning entry for the simulated fair which took place online.

FrancoFest 2022 attracted entries from schools across the province and the team representing Saint Catherine’s College, Armagh was delighted to be declared Overall Winners at this prestigious competition run by Queen’s University Belfast and NICILT (Northern Ireland Centre for Information on Language Teaching & Research).

The talented team were challenged to design and market a product from a French speaking country and to include a video presentation role-play.

The girls designed and created handmade, lavender, eco-friendly candles taking their inspiration from the Vincent Van Gogh painting ‘Les champs de la Lavande’ featuring Provence and the theme of light, with particular relevance to mental health.

They designed a heart shaped label containing the school’s motto Cor Unum and a positive mental health message in French #illuminezlanuit.

The judges praised the pupils’ teamwork, commitment and love of learning languages and their creative, positive messaging.