A6 Dungiven Bypass on the right road - Hunter

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has praised the opening of the new stretch of the A6, signalling the end of decades of campaigning to ease traffic issues in Dungiven.

Speaking on Friday, Ms Hunter said:“The opening of the A6 dualling scheme has been hugely positive for people living in the north west.

“I’ve spoken to people who travel this road every day to work, study or socialise with friends and the feedback has been great, with the new road shaving a significant amount of time off people’s journeys.

“That traffic is now diverted away from Dungiven is also a massive plus for the town.

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*