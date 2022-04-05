Ahoghill gallery shows off Carly's artwork

THE stunning work of a young Ballymena artist has been given pride of place in a local furniture store.

Carly Wright, whose talent has been widely recognised, was invited to exhibit her work Dougans Furniture in Ahoghill and to say she is delighted by the development would be an understatement.

The gallery will exclusively feature Carly’s paintings which have a wide range of subjects.

She said: “It’s the biggest thing to happen for me so far with my art.

“The guys out at Dougan’s have worked hard to get everything sitting right. It would be great to see lots of people visit the gallery.”

Visitors will be able to purchase Carly’s works and they will also be able to take part in a special promotional competition to win her stunning painting of ‘Peaky Blinders’ character, Thomas Shelby.

The 33 year old former Dunclug College pupil enjoyed art at school but lost her passion for the subject until three years ago when she picked up her brush again .

In that short period she has completed a substantial catalogue of work all of which can be viewed at Dougan’s of Ahoghill.