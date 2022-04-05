Armagh Pipers Club to stage annual concert

ARMAGH Pipers Club will stage their annual concert on Sunday, April 10, when they will present a programme of music and song involving all 150 current members.

The club’s last concert was held on March 7, 2020 just before lock-down.

From Easter onwards for the next year and a half, all teaching went online with tutors providing lessons on video and Zoom.

Fonn Friday concerts also were online, some of these taking advantage of traditional musicians based abroad – Kevin Crawford and John Doyle from USA, Jarlath Henderson from Scotland and Christy Leahy from Italy.

With technical help from and Paul Hughes, the singing classes uploaded their Armagh Song Trail from their homes alongside photographs and videos of the song locations. The Annual Concert 2021 was recorded from home and can still be viewed on APC website.

On Saturday, April 2, the club will presentedthe first live Fonn Friday since early 2020 when the guest artists were two internationally renowned artists, Fiddle player Gerry O’Connor and Breton Guitarist Giles le Bigot.

WILLIAM KENNEDY PIPING FESTIVAL

Having missed 2020, the organiser of WKPF decided to go for a live festival in 2021 with a limited number of events running alongside the Academy.

The club was delighted with the response and particularly with piping enthusiasts arriving from France, Spain and the Netherlands to support the Festival.

Following the successful staging of the Festival in November 2021 the Artistic Director Caoimhin Vallely has already put together a very diverse programme for November 2022.

THE PIPERS CLUB CLASSES

By September 2021, the Club made a decision to return to live teaching, with strict enforcement of Covid precautions and they were delighted to see the pupil numbers going up to 150. In recent weeks preparations have been underway for this year’s concert taking place in the Marketplace Theatre on Sunday 10th April at 3pm.

For many past pupils now on the international touring circuit, life has been very challenging over the past two years. Many continued to perform from home studios, composing new songs and tunes and making recordings.

The APC teachers were happy to provide online lessons, and even welcomed new tutors – among them, harpers Sabina McCague and Áine Maguire as well as violin maker, Paul Bradley, who moved to Armagh City from Co Wicklow. The club even had two musical weddings – Ciaran Hanna and Loreena Maguire, as well as Ursula McAdam and Emmet Mulholland.

Niall Hanna, current singing tutor in the club and former pupil, was awarded Singer of the Year at the TG4 Music Awards 2021. Fiddle player, Méabh Smyth, took first place in the Fiddler of London competition, while past pupils Annie Smyth and Orla Corrigan placed in the top ten. The 2022 event is due to take place shortly with Annie and Orla once again reaching the final and joined this time by Danú McKinney.

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Jack Warnock has received an Arts Council Career Enhancement Award and is currently recording his first solo album.

All of these musicians are providing inspiration to the next generation of young players and singers. They can continue their traditional music studies at many of the Irish Universities as well as in the Conservatoire in Glasgow and the University of Newcastle.

Armagh Pipers Club has been to the fore in fostering group performance with bands such as Na Páistí, Canntaireachd, Sruth na Maoile, Fidil, Macha, Tóg Fonn, Pipes & Harps, The APC Big Band, Strings Attached, Song of the Chanter etc who played at Festivals throughout Ireland

and abroad.

Another innovative project initiated by Dr Sally Walmsley in 2017 was entitled Musical Footsteps. It was funded by Heritage Lottery and pupils were enabled to delve into their musical ancestors and devise musical performances based on their research.

In addition pupils have been able to perform newly commissioned music by composers such as Donal O’Connor, Niall Vallely, Goff Richards, Andy Scott and Mícheál Ó Súílleabhain. Many past students went on to form or join well-known bands including Lúnasa, Flook, Nomos, North Cregg, Craobh Rua, Síoda, Skippers Alley, Buille, Réalta, Cúig, Cara Dillon Band, Malinky, Skippers Alley, Connla, Afro-Celt Sound System, Na Dorsa, Síoda, & Breaking Trad and others.

With the experience gained from ensemble playing in the club, a number of musicians have performed in other musical genres, among them, Ríoghnach Connolly with her band, The Breath, Alana Henderson who toured with Hozier, Cillian Vallely who recorded with Bruce Springsteen, Brian Finnegan who performs with Aquarium, and Niall Murphy with the Nathan Carter Band.

Most recently Áine Mallon has had her compositions recorded by renowned pianist Michael McHale.

Niall Vallely had his Concerto for Concertina performed by the Irish Chamber Orchestra in the National Concert Hall in Dublin and has been to the forefront of classical/traditional composition.

Since 1972 Armagh Pipers Club has been to the forefront in traditional music publication. From then up until recently this has continued and these books are much in demand throughout the trad music world.

The William Kennedy Piping Festival began its life in 1994 as part of an Armagh City Council project, Armagh Together and has been growing every year since with only one gap in 2020.

During that time, pipers of many nationalities have brought their pipes and piping traditions and enriched the musical experience of the city.