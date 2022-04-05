Bringing hope to those in need

A SPECIAL memorial garden for those bereaved by suicide has recently been opened in Limavady by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Ashleen Schenning and Limavady Awesome Women’s Group representatives.

Bernie Duffy, Jackie Barnes and Jean Brown, all instrumental in developing the Tree of Hope Memory Garden, cut the ribbon at the official opening.

The Limavady project arose from the loss of Jackie’s son, Ashley who sadly took his own life around seven years ago.

It is hoped that the garden, which is situated in Enagh cemetary, will bring peace and comfort to families and friends bereaved by suicide.

