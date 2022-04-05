Delays expected as 160 trees removed

DELAYS around Antrim are expected as an essential tree maintenance scheme commences on Dublin Road this week.

The Department for Infrastructure says that, during the works to remove around 160 trees, the Antrim-bound lane will be closed.

A signed diversion will be in place via the A57 Ballyrobin Road.

The works will last for six to eight weeks.

Drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

The Department has apologised for any inconvenience.

It said: “In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.”

People travelling to and from Belfast International Airport have also been advised to factor the changes into their journey.

Last November, Francis Lagan, who was head of St Mary’s Primary School in Maghera, was killed after the car he was driving along Dublin Road was hit by a tree blown down during Storm Arwen.

