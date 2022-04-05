Donation to Air Ambulance NI in Nan's memory

The family of the late Nan Crawford, Parkmore, Ballymena, who passed away peacefully on the 6th December 2021 have made a donation to the Air Ambulance NI Charity in her memory.

Nan’s husband Rodger and daughter-in-law Catherine made the donation of £1625 to Air Ambulance NI as it was Nan’s wish to have donations in-lieu of flowers to the helicopter emergency medical service before she passed away.

Catherine said: “Nan and Rodger new a local family whose daughter benefited with the help from the air ambulance, and that’s why they both wanted to support the charity so someone in need would have access.

“We are a farming family and realise that it can make a crucial difference in farming accidents too.”

Kerry Anderson from Air Ambulance NI Charity said, “We are humbled that in the face of grief, the Crawford family have decided to do something so positive by supporting the air ambulance service and would like to thank the community who contributed in Nan’s memory.

“The contributions show how well thought of Nan was and we appreciate Rodger and Catherine taking the time to come and hand over the donations in person.

“Donations in memory or in lieu of funeral flowers are a lovely tribute and will help future patients. Since inception in July 2017- December 2021 the service has been tasked to the Mid and East Antrim Council area on over 213 occasions.”

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes. The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2million each year to maintain and sustain this service so public donations and support is crucial. If you would like to become a Club member or volunteers, visit www.airambulanceni.org or contact the charity by emailing info@airambulanceni.org or calling 028 9262 2677.