OWNERS of Lorna’s Bakes, Limavady have been working hard organising events and raising funds for local charity, Air Ambulance NI.

The mother and daughter team, Lorna and Charlielee Irwin decided to start their fundraising off this year with a BBQ and music night.

The Big BBQ Bash took place at the Crown Bar on Saturday 26 March and has raised over £2046 from this event so far.

