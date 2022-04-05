Nature knitters needed to brighten Limavady

LIMAVADY’S community Yarn Bombing project is back for 2022 and is looking to recruit new volunteers to help grow the project which was fantastically received last year when it said a great big thank you to our key workers.

Coordinated by the community wing of Stendhal Festival alongside 15 other local community groups, this year’s colourful and creative venture will focus on nature and bringing the beautiful countryside to the heart of Limavady town.

“Let’s Have a Yarn” will once again see the largest cross community group co-operation for any such project in Limavady.

