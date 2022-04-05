Steeple Nursery enjoys 'towering' performance after winning big at school awards ceremony

STEEPLE Nursery School is celebrating after scooping an armful of awards at a Northern Ireland-wide ceremony last week.

The school and five members of the staff team were nominated and shortlisted in a number of categories for the Families First NI Spring Awards 2022.

It picked up the overall prize for Best Nursery School, Mrs Zelda Scarlett was named Best Nursery School Principal , Best Nursery Assistant was Miss Gina Corr and Best Clerical Assistant was Mrs Jean Campbell

Finalist in the Best Nursery/Primary Teacher category was Mrs Jenny Hinds, while Mrs Heather Wilson was a finalist in the Best Nursery Assistant category.

Families First NI host some of the biggest and best awards ceremonies across the province, shining a light on the best within the family industry.

Headed up by mother (Ann) and daughters (Jennie and Emily), the team has kids, grandkids and pets and appreciate the need for excellence from service providers.

The awards cover a broad spectrum of industries that service the family sector, rewarding those who go over and above what’s expected and those people who go the extra mile to exceed expectations.

The Families First Awards have become the go-to recommendation for the family industry in Northern Ireland and beyond.

The awards were decided by public vote and comments submitted by local people.

The ceremony took place at Titanic Belfast on March 26.

Mrs Scarlett said: “We had such a wonderful night.

“Thank you to everyone who continually supports our school, and for all your lovely votes and comments, we are so grateful.”