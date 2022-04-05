Marian murder appeal

Monday night saw the transmission of the last episode of the BBC One Northern Ireland True Crime Series, Murder in the Badlands.

The episode featured the unsolved Aughnacloy murder of 18- year- old Marian Beattie who was killed after leaving a charity dance on Friday the 30th of March 1973. Marian's partially clothed body was found in a nearby quarry a few hours later.

The episode reconstructed the horrific events of that night with moving testimony from members of Marian's family and her best friend. The dance was a "Save the Children" cancer fundraiser and took place in Hadden's Garage , located between Ballygawley and Aughnacloy.

The Beattie family would like to make an appeal to the people of South Tyrone who missed the programme on Monday night to catch it again via the BBC iPlayer and help them find out what happened that night to Marian.

Murder in the Badlands: The Murder of Marian Beattie can be found now on the BBC iPlayer.