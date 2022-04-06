Get to know 'the Ladies' Shed' in Antrim

AFTER a few failed opening attempts due to Covid restrictions The Ladies Shed in Antrim was finally able to open their doors last year.

The ladies at The Shed are a group of women who came together under a pilot scheme run by Antrim Enterprise Agency and who have gone on to form their own ‘shed’.

Their vison is simply to create an environment where local woman aged 18 and over can come and feel safe, while crafting, chatting and drinking tea and coffee.

Chair of the Shed Sharianne Creber describes it as being: “An inclusive group of ladies from all walks of life and with varying capabilities who have one thing in common, wanting to help others who may feel the need for company and inclusion.

“ So if you want to join us for some craic while learning or teaching new crafts then get in touch.”

Currently The Shed is open Monday to Friday from 10am to midday, with different sessions each day.

Monday is knitting, Tuesday crochet, Wednesday is an open session, Thursday is card making and Friday is sewing

Membership is £10 per year and £1 for each subsequent visit.

On Saturday April 16, The Shed will be hosting a ‘Get to know The Shed’ event from 10am – 4pm at 55-59 High Street Antrim.

This will be an opportunity to meet some of the members while watching crafting demonstrations with an opportunity to participate.

The ladies at The Shed have already been very busy crocheting and knitting items which will be on display and available to purchase along with raffle tickets and refreshments.

New members are welcome and can join on the day.

Antrim Enterprise Agency’s pilot project was launched in 2019 and provided women in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough with new skills.