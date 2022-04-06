International Women's Day Celebration Lunch Raises £2,280 for Hospice and Life & Time

Newry Chamber were delighted to present two cheques for £1,140 to Southern Area Hospice Services and Life & Time which was raised at our International Women’s Day Lunch.

Julie Gibbons, President of Newry Chamber would like to thank everyone who supported her two chosen charities as part of International Woman’s Day.

A raffle took place during our recent celebration lunch at Killeavy Castle Estate which featured five inspirational local businesswomen and attended by over 180 guests.

In addition, local schools and businesses who watched the event online enjoyed artisan traybake platters from DELI LITES Ireland which also contributed to the total amount raised.

£1,140 was raised for both of Southern Area Hospice Services and Life & Time which will enable these two fantastic local charities to continue to carry out their vital work in our community.

Special thanks to all of the local businesses who donated raffle prizes including:

The Quays Shopping Centre

Buttercrane Shopping Centre

Killeavy Castle Estate

Canal Court Hotel & Spa

Mourne Dew Distillery

Anjo Wines