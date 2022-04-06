Steps must be taken to preserve historic site - Councillor

A LOCAL councillor is calling on the Education Authority (EA) to secure a historic school site in the town.

Independent Strabane councillor, Raymond Barr, was speaking in the wake of an incident whereby the door of the Gatehouse at the entrance to the former Strabane Academy site was forced open.

The incident is believed to have occurred in recent days, while there have also been reports of young people gaining access to the site and using it as a drinking den.

While the main building and portacabins at the former school site on Liskey Road have been demolished, the historic Milltown House and Gatehouse remain.

Their close association with the renowned hymn-writer Cecil Frances Alexander, who composed classics such as ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful' and 'Once in Royal David's City', has led to calls for the site to be protected and brought into community use.

An ambitious proposal by Strabane History Society and other interested parties to have the area transformed into a Heritage/Visitors Centre, has also been documented, while council has previously passed a motion calling for the preservation of the historic site in support of the History Society.

The motion also proposed to set up a working group and asked council to express an interest in pursuing a Community Asset Transfer of the site and and to engage with the relevant government departments to assist with the funding of this.

Councillor Barr says the recent incident is further proof of the need to preserve and maintain the site.

"It has been brought to my attention that the door of the Gatehouse at Milltown Grammar has been forced open," he explained.

"The Gatehouse has significant historical value having been the home of renowned hymn-writer Cecil Frances Alexander for many years.

"I've lobbied the Education Authority who own the school and also council to develop the site and surrounding area into a visitors centre/park/nature trail, however the destruction of the Gatehouse would greatly diminish the historical value of the site, and while a scenario such as that might suit some agendas it would rob Strabane of a landmark with a rich historical and cultural potential."

He added: "I have asked the Education Authority to immediately secure the building to prevent lasting damage and to also recognise the health and safety risks presented to young people congregating in the building."

The former Strabane Academy property has been vacant since January 2020, when the school moved to a new multi-million pound build on Derry Road.

The EA says it is currently considering the potential for alternative educational uses on the site, and if no alternative educational use is identified, it will seek to declare the asset (or relevant part thereof) surplus to educational requirements and progress disposal in line with public sector disposal guidance.