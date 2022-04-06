Is this the most neglected street in Dungannon?

THE Department of Infrastructure has been heavily criticised for its failure to carry out roadworks and improvements to a street in Dungannon town centre.

So incensed is local peer Lord Maurice Morrow that he has described Barrack Street, just off Scotch Street, as “the most deplorable and most neglected” street in the town!

Pointing to the uneven surfaces of the Barrack Road, with patchwork from various repairs over the years, not to mention the state of the footpath, Lord Morrow described Barrack Street as “the forgotten street”.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper...



https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220406tyronecourier