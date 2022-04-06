Man sustains fractured leg in aggravated burglary

DETECTIVES are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary in Castlederg yesterday, Tuesday, April 5.



Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “Shortly after 6pm, four males wearing masks and carrying weapons, forced entry to a house in the Drumnabey Park area.



“They chased the occupant of the property, who was at home at the time, and gained access to the occupant’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, which one of the intruders subsequently made off in.



“The vehicle was later located burnt out in the Folliard Road area of Sions Mills.



“The householder sustained a fractured leg during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.



“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any dash cam footage which could assist us, to call 101, and quote reference number 1362 of 05/04/22.”



A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/