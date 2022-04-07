CAH named as one of the top ten training units for Obstetrics and Gynaecology

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology team at Craigavon Area Hospital has been formally recognised within the Top 10 performing Trusts in the UK for the experience it provides to trainees.

The team were highly commended for ‘Overall Performance’, ‘Gynaecology Training’, ‘Obstetrics Training’ and ‘Professional Development’ in the 2021 year by its Royal College for Obstetrics and Gynaecology Training and Education.

The ranking comes from the Specialty Education Advisory Committee of the Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists and is based on feedback from trainees undertaking gynaecology training at the hospital within the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

Performance is monitored on a number of factors including processes and procedures, resources, education, support, supervision, clinical governance, working environment and overall professional development.

Wendy Clarke, Head of Midwifery and Gynaecology, said: “We are delighted to be nationally recognised for our work and rated in the top 10 within the UK for training and education in gynaecology and obstetrics.

“Our team of consultants, midwives, nurses, secretaries and support staff have all pulled together to ensure that trainees have the best possible experience during their time with us. It is fantastic news that our trainees have been so positive on how they benefit from this experience. The team is committed to promoting high quality care and sharing excellence amongst junior doctors and we are delighted that they have received this much deserved recognition as one of the highest performing units across the entire UK.”