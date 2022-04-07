Getting your confidence back after hair loss

A LOCAL woman is on a mission to give back confidence to women who are suffering from hair loss.

Laura McGrath, a well-known hairdresser, knows first-hand the impacts of female pattern baldness. Her own experiences of thinning and wearing a hairpiece took her down the path of specialising in hair loss.

Her business, 'My Secret Tresses', offers an effective hair loss solution in the form of bespoke hairpieces and non-invasive hair-loss solutions.

She is keen to share the knowledge and experience she has in this field, and to help woman like herself who are going through the same journey.

Laura said: "The past few years I have noticed more ladies with hair thinning, especially after the pandemic. A lot have been losing their hair as an after effect, as well as a result of the daily stresses of life.

"I’ve invested my time in lockdown to education and upskilling to give back to clients like myself suffering with hair loss and share the knowledge and experience I have in this field , prevention is always better than cure."

All hairpieces are custom made bespoke to each individual client. Working alongside Hair Contrast Ireland, solutions are customised to the client with the highest quality guaranteed.

Using the highest quality 100% Remy human hair clients lifestyles don’t need to change. They can go to the gym, swim, shampoo and style their hairpiece along with their own hair. The only difference is they will have that extra spring in their step with their new fuller hair style!

And, as a special bonus to her valued customers, throughout the month of April Laura will be offering 10 per cent off for any bookings made in April, as a special one-time offer.

Laura continued: "Anyone thinking about coming for a consultation or investing in a hairpiece, don’t put it off. I get a lot of clients who feel they aren’t at the stage of a hairpiece, and that’s ok! Putting a hair care plan in place and working towards getting a hairpiece down the line is still something that you can plan towards.

"I say this because it is a big decision to wear a hairpiece. I always try to be honest with my clients about the pros and cons of wearing one. You need to look at it as an extension of yourself, it’s no difference from wearing make up, lash extensions, Botox, colouring your hair, wearing tan.

"It’s another method to add to your natural beauty and ultimately make your more confidence in yourself!"

Laura can be contacted on Facebook @mysecrettresses, or call 0876281668 for more information and to book your consultation.