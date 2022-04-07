Police appeal after 'hatchet threats'

POLICE have appealed for information about a bizarre road rage style incident in which a woman threatened a man with a hatchet.

Footage of the incident, which took place in the Demesne area of the town, has been shared widely on social media.

Mid and East Antrim PSNI said: “Police received a report of a road rage incident in the Granville Drive area of Ballymena on Thursday 24 March.

“The incident happened at approximately 8.40pm, when a verbal altercation took place between two males and a female.

“The female threatened the male drive of one car with a hatchet before she made off with the second male.

“Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1906 of 24/03/22.”