Pupils take part in 'The Great Integrated Bake Off'

THIS year celebrates 40 years of Integrated Education across Northern Ireland, and one of the activities this week as part of Integrated Education Month was 'The Great Integrated Bake Off'.

There were over 40 pupils in key stage three who were making and decorating their cakes to promote the integrated ethos, whilst trying to catch the eye of the judges with their show stopping bakes.

Of her creation, Ellie McGuigan, first place winner from Drumragh Integrated, said: "My cake represents lots of different mixed race people holding hands. It shows we should all love each other no matter what. We are all different but that doesn’t matter."

Meanwhile, joint second place prize winner, Cate Grimes, said: "My cake represents Integration because the colours stuck together represent people from different backgrounds and cultures in our community. The sprinkles on top are from the '80s when integration was first introduced in Northern Ireland."

Rheas Corrigan, joint second place winner, said: "They are unique and different like everyone in our school, the colours are the same colours of our school uniform. There are key words that describe everyone in our community. There is black and white sprinkles in the inside to show each race."

Sara O’Neill, who was also joint second place winner, said: "I thought of this design to represent Integration because of the Integrated word competition. I hope when people eat my buns they will think of integration."