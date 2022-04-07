Reginald D. Hunter headlines an expanded Stendhal Comedy line-up

Stendhal Festival has announced that their comedy line-up for this summer’s cavalcade of creativity will be headlined by the one and only Reginald D. Hunter on Saturday, July 2.

The hilarious American will be joined by Stendhal’s largest ever offering of amazing homegrown comics including Micky Bartlett, Dave Elliot, Paddy McDonnell, Mark McCarney, William Thompson, Ruairi Woods, Emer Maguire, Jordan Robinson, Luke McGibbon, Bronagh Diamond, Ciaran Bartlett, Céilí Rae Minogue and Ciaran Franco.

Since his first UK comedy gig 21 years ago, Georgia-born Reginald D. Hunter’s searingly honest observations both onstage and on TV and radio have garnered him a cross-generational fan base.

During that time he has become one of the comedy industry’s best-known performers for his distinctive take on the most diverse range of subjects. His work can be brutally honest and is often considered to be controversial but it is always meticulously thought out and he has never been afraid to face challenging issues head on even when the focus is on his own principles or beliefs.

He reached the final of 'So You Think You Are Funny' in 1998 during his first visit to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and was nominated for The Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer in 2002 and then nominated for The Edinburgh Comedy Awards main prize in 2003 and 2004.

In 2006 he won the Writers’ Guild Award for Comedy for his show 'Pride and Prejudice and Niggas.'

His TV appearances have included Never Mind The Buzzcocks, QI and Have I Got News For You? He also filmed two series of the BBC2’s hugely popular Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South & Reginald D Hunter’s Songs of The Border, documenting Reginald’s epic road trip through 150 years of American popular song.

Reginald regularly tours the UK and Ireland and he has been seen by audiences around the world from America to Australia.

Festival Director Ross Parkhill said that he is excited to welcome Reginald to the event: “Reginald D. Hunter is without question one of the funniest stand-up comedians I have ever seen live. He is a regular visitor to Ireland and has a great understanding of what we find funny. We are all delighted that he will be joining us at Ballymully Cottage Farm in July.

Ross added: “The funny doesn’t stop there though, as always we have a stellar cast of indigenous stand-up comics, some really well known like Micky Bartlett, Emer Maguire, Paddy McDonnell and some brilliant up and comers like Céilí Rae Minogue. So, if you are looking your funny bone tickled this summer, Stendhal has you covered.”

For tickets and more information visit www.stendhalfestival.com.