Awards presented as curtain falls on successful 53rd Mid Ulster Drama Festival

A GREAT weekend was had at the Mid Ulster Drama Festival. The 53rd annual event took place in the Patrician, Carrickmore from Friday, March 25 to Saturday, April 2.

Throughout its history the festival has attracted groups from across Ireland and this year it was no exception with groups from Waterford, Kildare, Down, Leitrim, Fermanagh and Donegal.

The participating groups presented a programme which contained a mixture of well known plays by established playwrights along with new works.

Many awards were won and received throughout the weekend. Top awards are as follows:

The Blue Riband of the Festival: The Father Hughes Silver, Challenge Trophy won by, “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, Ballyduff Drama Group, Co. Waterford. Production Award The Best Overall Director: The Bogues Perpetual Trophy, Ger Canning, “Rabbit Hole”, by David Lindsay-Abaire, Ballyduff Drama Group, Co. Waterford.

An Adjudicator’s Award: The Patsy Donaghy, Memorial Trophy, Richard Hurst as Joe Keller in “All My Sons” by Arthur Miller,Ballyshannon Drama Society, Co. Donegal. Best Décor of the Festival: The Laird Trophy, “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, Ballyduff Drama Group, Co. Waterford, Best Setting of the Festival: In Memory of Pat and Minnie Rafferty, presented by The Rafferty Family, “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, Ballyduff Drama Group, Co. Waterford.

Most Imaginative Lighting: The Rafferty Trophy, Billy Casey and Cillian Cotter, “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, Ballyduff Drama Group, Co. Waterford. Stage Management: The Joe Fox Memorial Trophy, Fiona Mc Daid, “Dramateurs” by Kieran Kelly, Letterkenny Music and Drama Society, Co Donegal, Best Performance by an Actress: The May Sheerin Perpetual.

Challenge Bowl and an individual trophy, Rachel O’Connor as Kate Keller in “All My Sons” by Arthur Miller, Ballyshannon Drama Society, Co. Donegal. Best Performance by an Actor: The Termonmaguirc Credit Union, Limited Trophy and an individual award. John Stack as Howie in "Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, Ballyduff Drama Group, Co. Waterford.

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress: An Individual Award Sheila Heneghan as Nat in “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, Ballyduff Drama Group, Co. Waterford. Best Performance by a Supporting Actor: An Individual Award Ronan Bennett as Jason in “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, Ballyduff Drama Group, Co. Waterford

Best Moment in Theatre: The Rowel Friars Prepetual Trophy, Howie’s plea to Becca, “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, Ballyduff Drama Group, Co. Waterford. Special Awards (Either Open or Confined) Best Performance of a Play by an Irish Author: “The Door On The Left” by Killian Mc Guinness, Corn Mill Theatre Group, Co. Leitrim

The Audience Award: “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, Ballyduff Drama Group, Co. Waterford, Most Effective Use of Costume: “Absent Friends” by Alan Ayckbourn, Holywood Players, Co. Down.