Bin collections at 'crisis point'

“THE bins system in the ABC Borough Council area is now close to crisis-point.”

Those were the words of former Lord Mayor, Councillor Julie Flaherty, following a deluge of enquiries and complaints from people in each of the borough's seven electoral districts, namely Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon, Cusher, Lagan River, Lurgan and Portadown..

Asked about the reasons for a situation which householders, traders and business proprietors alike believe is getting worse rather than better, Councillor Flaherty painted a gloomy picture as she explained the underlying factors.

Predictably, it all comes down to the cost of trying to maintain an acceptable standard of service within the constraints of a tight budget.

Contrary to what some believe, Covid plays only a very small part at this stage.

“We can nearly take the pandemic out of the picture altogether now,” the UUP councillor said. “Yes, there's still some absence due to Covid, but it's tiny. It certainly isn't the main issue.”

Then turning the spotlight elsewhere she highlighted thw major factors in the services/costs equation.

“There is a problem at this time every year, really – only this year it has been particularly bad,” she revealed, before going on to explain, “Because of the nature of the job they do, the staff in waste management had to work continuously during the past two years, through the lockdowns and whateever else.

“So a lot of them were owed annual leave, and they have been taking that time off.

“To be fair to them, that's something they really need. Now, some people have been critical of them for having taken that, but I'm not of them.

“I say that because I know how hard they have had to work in the past two years and, to be honest about it, some of them are just burnt out. They've been flat out and they're exhausted, so they need a break, they need their rest.

“The real problem is that there aren't the resources they need in there behind them to back up any holes in the system.”

Councillor Flaherty continued, “We're spending £1.8 million on emptying the bins and sweeping the streets in the ABC borough – and it's not enough. In fact, it's nowhere nearly enough.

“People drop litter on the streets, chuck it out of their car windows, dump stuff illegally. But what they don't seem to realise is that we're all having to pay for this.

“Everybody who lives in this borough is having to foot that bill of £1.8 million. And here's the other thing people need to realise - we could double that amount and it still wouldn't be enough.

“The fact of the matter is that as well as struggling to get our bins emptied, we're stuggling to keep our streets clear of litter and our public toilets clean. Those are the realities we all need to face.”