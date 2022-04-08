North Coast World Earth Family Day in Portrush

THE first ever North Coast World Earth Family Day takes place in Portrush this Sunday between 10am and 3pm.

A number of events have been planned for the day with the focus on the resort's West Strand.

"Among the events taking place will be a large sand art competition stretching the length of Portrush West Strand and various eco craft workshops at Portrush Yacht Club," said a spokesperson.

"We are expecting a large turn out to this event and we have received a massive response to our eco art competition earlier this month.

"A film and media wil be there to help record the events and it promises to be a great day out," the spokesperson added.

Full event details can be found on North Coast World Earth Facebook page.