Petrol bombs thrown at house in Coalisland

POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of an incident at residential premises in the Station Yard area of Coalisland yesterday, Thursday, April 7.



Sergeant McDonald said: “Shortly before 10.15pm, it was reported that two petrol bombs had been thrown at the rear of a house.



“The occupant, who was at home at the time, managed to extinguish the flames.



“A rear window was also broken during the incident.



“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or have any information which could assist, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1910 07/04/22.”



A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.