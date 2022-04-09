Council confirms that work on the Antrim boardwalk refurbishment is set to recommence this week after a 'timber supply chain' issue

EAGLE eyed Antrim residents will have spotted that despite being closed for over a month, little work seems to have so far taken place on the much-vaunted refurbishment of Antrim’s boardwalk along the Six Mile Water.

The spruce-up is key to a series of public realm works aimed at revamping the town centre and creating better connections between retail, car parks and Antrim Castle Garden.

In January, the Antrim Guardian reported how the council had appointed local company Martin Contracting from Ballyclare to carry out the first phase of the major refurbishment works.

The project has attracted £130,500 of funding from the Department for Communities and Department for Infrastructure for this first phase of the project.

The second phase of the works will be an extension of the Boardwalk which is being advanced as part of the Antrim Levelling Up Fund Scheme.

The project to upgrade the Antrim Boardwalk along the Six Mile Water Antrim was said to include ‘a series of innovations’.

The council planned to remove and replace the existing timber decking boards with new anti-slip timber decking boards.

The existing street lighting along the timber boardwalk will go too, replaced by new lights.

They also intend to proceed with the removal and replacement of existing balustrade along the timber boardwalk and paved path.

The plan, as revealed in a new blueprint, is to encourage businesses to link onto the boardwalk, with new cafes and bars driving footfall.

The Six Mile Water Trust, a local environmental group, had expressed concerns that the work could disturb roosting bats, birds and spawning fish.

However as detailed by this newspaper, the council has moved to allay those fears, saying that there is no evidence of bats and vowing to work with the Trust to mitigate any impact on wildlife.

Back in January, The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb said it could help the walkway finally live up to it potential.

“This is welcome news for our Borough,” said the Alliance rep.

“These refurbishment works will bring more footfall to Antrim town centre and help us tackle the challenges of climate and environmental change by encouraging active travel whilst also proving a local business with the contract.”

The boardwalk is often promoted as a way for people to reach the castle grounds and events held there - including Garden Show Ireland in May - on foot, and a number of businesses have also reconfigured their entrances so that they open onto the riverfront walkway.

These include the recently-launched Tiny Senses, a sensory play centre for children, and the old Wellworths building, which also recently received funding to be transformed into flexible office space.

A planning application to create a new facade and entrance backing onto the Six Mile Water was recently approved.

Since February, the walkway has been out of bounds for local people.

But despite the lack of progress so far, the council says that work will begin again this week.

A spokeswoman told the Antrim Guardian: “Works on the boardwalk commenced on site on February 21 2022.

“During the removal of the existing deck it was established that some additional timbers required replacement.

“Supply chain challenges in relation to timber have delayed the works and we hope to be on site again week commencing April 4 2022.”