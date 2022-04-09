Council gives update on new statues for borough

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has said that the long-awaited statue of Finn McCool will be installed at the Lough Shore by the end of next month.

The project has been beset by delays.

‘The Protector of the Lough’, as the piece of known (pictured right), will stand by the shore near the Gateway Centre.

Illuminated by night, the steel lattice work has been designed to cut an impress silhouette.

The statue is a nod to the legend that the Lough was created when Finn McCool lifted a clod of earth to throw at his enemy in Scotland and missed - thus also creating the Isle of Man.

The statue was due to be in place by the summer of 2020, but it has been delayed on a number of occasions - undoubtedly not helped by COVID.

The artwork has been built in Spain and at 20-feet tall, is being shipped in large pieces.

The council plans to use time-lapse cameras to show it taking shape when it finally reaches its new home.

A spokeswoman for the council told the Antrim Guardian this week: “The installation of the sculpture has been delayed due to the Covid Pandemic and we anticipate that it will be installed by the end of May.”

Meanwhile, as the first anniversary of his death occurs this week, the council is also mulling the design for a new statue of the Duke of Edinburgh.

At the full council meeting of April 2021, a notice of motion was approved, reading that:

“This Council wishes to pass on our deepest sympathy to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on the passing of HRH Duke of Edinburgh.

“Our Nation mourns with her.

“In recognition of his lifelong dedication to his Royal duties and commitments, as well as his service in the Navy during WW2, this Council wishes to place a permanent memorial to Prince Philip in our Borough as a mark of respect and Remembrance.”

It was agreed at the meeting that a permanent statue of HRH Duke of Edinburgh be placed in Antrim Castle Gardens and that the creation of an annual bursary, to benefit the young people of the Borough, be explored and a Working Group be set up to develop these ideas.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and died on April 9 aged 99.

The spokeswoman added: “We are currently considering designs for the statue of the Duke of Edinburgh.”