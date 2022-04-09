Discover more about life as a Celt at historic Navan Fort

IMMERSE yourself in life as a Celt, as you meet the Iron Age warriors.

This family-oriented tour at Navan Centre & Fort provides the opportunity to become a central part of the clan!

Transform into a Celtic Warrior, as you have your face painted and wear one of the authentic costumes.

Enjoy storytelling around the fire, as the bard tells the tales of the great heroes associated with the Navan Fort (Emain Macha), such as CuChulainn and the Red Branch Warriors.

Discover the skills required to succeed in battle – try your hand at throwing a spear and hitting the target and determine the most suitable weaponry to use, such as slings, swords, spears and shields!

Learn the art of ancient Celtic writing as you spell out your clan name using Ogham.

Find out more about daily life 2,000 years ago as you learn of cooking, hunting, trade, agriculture and the gods of the time.

This experience lasts approximately one hour and 45 minutes and is guided by the living history characters, around the Iron Age dwelling. Guests are welcome to walk to the Navan Fort after their living history tour, using the self-guided notes, which will be provided.

Learn more at bit.ly/navanwarriors