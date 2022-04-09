Education Minister visits Ballymena Primary School

EDUCATION Minister Michelle McIlveen paid a recent visit to Ballymena Primary School.

During the visit on March 30 the Minister spoke to members of the student bodies active within the school which included the School Council, Eco-Council and Digital Leaders.

She witnessed children engaging in ICT (Computer Technology) lessons, in play sessions both indoor and outdoor and spoke extensively to staff on the Special Needs team.

The pastoral and Mental Health programmes within the school were of interest to Minister McIlveen as well as how children had found the return to face-to-face learning after Lockdowns.

The Minister also enjoyed seeing a class making toast around the fire pit as part of their Forest School activities and was shown the continual development in children’s outdoor learning in the school which the staff were finding to have had a positive impact upon their well-being and academic achievement.

The Minister was initially due to visit Ballymena Primary School as part of their ceremony to celebrate an outdoor play award called TOPS back in October 2021. Due to various Assembly commitments the Minister had been unable to visit until now and was keen to honour a promise made to visit what was the first primary school of the town established back in 1849.

Minister McIlveen was pleasantly surprised by the extensive, bright and modern interior of the school which was not immediately evident from outside and complimented the children on their behaviour, enthusiasm and sense of responsibility.

The children of the school were happy to welcome Minister McIlveen and staff were delighted to be able to share some of the developments and progress made within the school due to the hard work and dedication of the staff.

Principal, Mrs Ritchie said: “We were so pleased to welcome the Education Minister to Ballymena Primary School on Wednesday as a way of celebrating all of the continued hard work and advances within the school.

“The Minister was happy to engage with the children and staff and asked interested questions around child development and we were keen to display as many aspects of our educational provision as time would allow.”