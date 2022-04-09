Massive Boost for The Big House Charity

A CHRISTIAN charity based outside Limavady that works to bring hope to young people in difficult times have received a substantial grant of £170,000 from Benefact Trust.

The Big House Ireland will benefit from the grant, which covers a three-year period, helping to transform the dedicated work of the organisation.

Since the purchase in April 2021 of a property on Drumsurn Road, formerly known as Balteagh Primary School, The Big House board have been working on the next stage of the development.

