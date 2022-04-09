Omagh pair to pilot 'wild, silly and surreal' sketch show on BBC Radio 4

THE drama of the parish helpline, a full-scale UFC fight in the local hall, and a confectionary-obsessed police officer trying to solve the local riddles - these are just some of the surreal delights featured on a Radio 4 sketch show by two Omagh creatives.

'Parish is Burning' is the brainchild of Omagh DJ, Phil Taggart, and musician and comedy writer, Michael McCullagh, also from Omagh, and is set for broadcast on BBC Radio 4 this Monday at 11.30pm - which, as Phil boasts, is just before the shipping forecast, or rather, the 'Fisherman's Friend' slot!

Featuring experimental comedy from far and wide, 'Parish is Burning' is a genuine metaphysical anomaly, a mysterious broadcast from an alternative universe (near Omagh), with that uniquely warped, unpredictable, big-hearted, Northern Irish whiff, featuring new comedy talent from all over Ireland.

Michael explained: "Me and Philly have been unfortunately stuck together our whole lives, like conjoined twins, and once it was clear we were going nowhere with music, we decided to change tact.

"The whole thing kind of came during lockdown, to keep entrained writing and sending each other stuff that would form the basis of the show."

Phil said: "There's nothing like the imminent fear of a lung-eating global virus, and imminent death, to make you focus on what's really important - sketch comedy!

"It's just the standard stuff, really, we have an confectionary obsessed police officer trying to solve the riddles of the parish, 'Van Dad', who is both a man and a van, who is trying to keep his family together, a full scale international UFC fight in the parish hall, that kind of thing.

"Anything from TV shows, adverts, films, parodies, sports events, parish helplines, it's all in there. And one thing is for certain - you will go away from listening dumber than you were before," he quipped.

With both Michael and Phil hailing from the local parish, aka Omagh, the pair admit that some of the events and themes within the show have been inspired by West Tyrone.

Phil explained: "Our producer kept saying to us you have to promise me this isn't anyone from Omagh, and if it is we had to make sure names were changed. No-one is named directly but there is some inspiration taken from stories growing up. All names changed to protect the victims!

"Overall, whether you are listening from Omagh or anywhere else in the world, we have tried our best to make something universal that everyone will find funny. We feel that good comedy can be shown to anyone and they will find something they like about it."

Michael concluded: "Overall, I am more proud of this than anything I have done so far, and I got to do it with my best mate, Philly. At the moment it's a one off, but the more ears we get listening to it on Monday, the more chance we will get the chance to do more!"

'Parish is Burning' will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 at 11.30pm on Monday, April 11.