SPAR store creates six jobs in Newry

LOCAL retailers Alistair and Craig Crossey-Truesdale have completed a £135,000 upgrade to their store, which now trades as a SPAR on Newry’s Dublin Road.

Trading as CostCutter until September 2021, the owners made the decision to develop their business with the Henderson Group and the SPAR NI brand, to bring an upgraded level of convenience, value and everyday essentials to the local community.

The development has also created six new jobs for the local area.

The all-new SPAR Dublin Road site has received a full overhaul and fit-out, now standing at 1,000 sq. ft. of store space offering six bays of fresh, locally sourced products from Henderson’s own-brand The CHEF and Greengrocer’s ranges.

Craig commented; “Moving towards a SPAR partnership with Henderson Group gives us the opportunities to develop our business as well as provide a one-stop-shop for our local community. Local stores are incredibly important to shoppers, especially after the past couple of years, and we made the decision to bring SPAR to the area as it made the most sense for meeting demand.

“We have a bigger range of products for tonight’s tea, a huge number of everyday essentials at value prices, plus food-to-go items including Costa Coffee and breakfast and lunch options from the dailyDeli, which cater to the passing trade we experience being on the main route from Belfast to Dublin. Our vision is to bring the best, freshest products to our customers and we believe trading with Hendersons and SPAR will provide all of that and more.”

The store also has 14 car parking spaces providing even more convenience for their shoppers, plus extended opening hours from 4:30am to 11pm, Monday to Friday, catering even further towards the commuter trade, with weekend trading from 6am – 11pm on Saturdays and 7am – 11pm on Sundays.

Paddy Doody, Sales and Marketing Director at Henderson Group added; “We are delighted to welcome Alistair and Craig to the SPAR NI family. Independent retailing is providing important community services across every town in Northern Ireland, and ensuring local communities can have access to fresh, local products at value prices is what SPAR is all about.

“Alistair and Craig have built a successful business with Dublin Road Convenience, and their growth has been very impressive over the past five years. Alongside their son Johnny at the managerial helm of the store, this is a team that knows their customer base and knows their business and we wish them every continued success for the future with SPAR NI.”