Aoife brings all Ireland boxing title to Armagh

AN Armagh teenager has become the first female from the city to take an All-Ireland boxing title, and its first champion of any grade or gender in more than 57 years.

Aoife Dougan (15) has been boxing for five years and recently won the Junior 1 48kg All Ireland Title

She won the title in an impressive bout at the National Stadium, putting on a great display of boxing, stopping her opponent in the 2nd round.

It was the clumination of a great weekend’s boxing for Aoife, who had taken the unanimous 5-0 points decision from the judges in her semi-final.

This is the first time a female has won an all Ireland title from Armagh and also the first All Ireland title for Armagh City Amateur Boxing Club - which also started about five years ago.

Aoife, a pupil at St Catherine’s College, Armagh, is coached by her mum Charlene Creaney - herself a champion kick boxer.

Charlene explained: “Aoife was always interested in fighting and I took her down the boxing route rather than kickboxing as there were more opportunities.

“We joined Armagh Amatuer Boxing Club when it first started.”

The club has a current membership of around 60 - with a junior section catering for 8-12 year olds and a senior section for 12-20 year olds.

Charlene, whose father was also a boxer, did Tai Kwon Do as a child , before moving into kickboxing (in which she won a European title although she said it was more akin to an all-Ireland title).

She now helps coach at the club, working alongside her daugher Aoife.

The teenager trains three times a week at the club and also plays football for Armagh Harps so trains with them as well, plus the cross country team at school.

As Charlene put it: “She trains six days a week, her only day off is Saturday.”

As for Aoife’s next steps, Charlene said: “We’re not 100 per cent sure, she’s looking at international competitions and hoping to get onto the Irish boxing team.”

Aoife has also been greatly assisted by head coach at Armagh Amateur Boxing Club, Donald Renaghan, who was recently named as sportsman of the year, an accolade Charlene described a s a great lift for the club.

Of Aoife’s Irish title, a club spokesperson said: “To say we are proud as a club is an understatement and we would like to thank everyone who came to support her both in Dublin and also for her home coming in the City Hotel.

“Thanks also for the City Hotel for being so accommodating and for the food all at such short notice

“Hard work has well and truly paid off for Aoife and we can certainly see the ability of a lot more boxers shinning through, so hopefully this is the first of many more to come.

“Lastly, thank you to all for the continued support of family members and friends of the club, without you all alongside committee members this club would not be growing at the rate that it is.

“The future is bright...... The future is Orange and Black.”