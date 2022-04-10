Appeal to help animals suffering in Ukraine

FOUR well-known members of the Omagh community from the same background of saving animals have decided to help suffering animals from Ukraine.

They are local vet, Louise O'Hare, of Corry and O'Hare Vets, who is well known for her local charity work, Sharon Convey, manager of Corry and O'Hare Vets, also well-known for local charity work, and Irene Lowry and Julie Kyle, who are both well-known for local charity work and are both trustees of Little China Dog Rescue. Irene and Julie also help rescue farm and pound dogs.

Donation buckets will be out from April 7 to April 22 at Corry and O'Hare Vets, Gortin Road, Omagh. On Friday, April 22, there will hopefully be a street collection in Omagh with the team standing outside Supervalu, Omagh with buckets, and around the town.

The Animal Support Trust are also giving help to the fundraising effort. Thanks must go to Sarah and the team at Bob and Berts, Omagh, who will also have a bucket in coffee shop for donations, and to the staff at Corry and O'Hare Vets, who will be helping with collections.

Thanks also to Eileen at Print It, Frame It, Omagh for making the bucket covers. For further information and to get involved in helping with the collections, contact Sharon Convey at Corry and O'Hare Vets, or Irene Lowry, 02882246362. All donations will go to help animals suffering in Ukraine. All donations greatly appreciated.