Daria through to Miss NI final

A former pupil of Patrick's College in Ballymena has made it through to the final of the Miss Northern Ireland competition.

Daria Gapska, a 20-year-old children's nursing student, recently returned to the college for a presentation to Year 11 on her chosen charity Braveheartsni.

Daria was one of two finalists to be crowned at the first live Miss World Northern Ireland Heat of 2022 in Nu Delhi, Belfast in front of an an astute judging panel which included Managing Director of ACA models and Event organiser Victoria Withers.

The event saw girls from across Northern Ireland compete for their place at the Miss World Northern Ireland final.

Daria was crowned as Miss Nu Delhi and Poppy Smith a 21 year old Biomedical Science student from Portadown was crowned as Miss Belfast.

St Patrick's College congratulated their former pupil on her success in the competition.

The school said: “Daria has chosen Braveheartsni as her charity. It is a charity very close to our hearts as founder, Shealyn Caulfield is also a past pupil.

“Daria did an excellent presentation on the charity to our Year 11 pupils and will present this to other Year Groups next week.

“We wish her all the best with her preparations for the Miss Northern Ireland final.”

Braveheartsni is Northern Ireland’s only charity supporting the needs of teenagers and young adults with Adult Congenital Heart Disease.

The charity has grown from the strong volunteer ethos of HeartbeatNI who are also a local volunteer charity who support families with children with congenital heart disease.