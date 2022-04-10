Over 2,700 motoring offences in Fermanagh and Omagh in 2021

OVER 2,700 motoring offences were recorded in the Fermanagh and Omagh Policing District last year.

Of the 2,719 offences recorded in the district in 2021, 243 were for speeding; 216 for use of mobile phone; 235 for careless driving and 170 for drink/drug driving offences.

The newly published Motor Offences Statistics from the PSNI also reveal that 576 endorsable fixed penalty notices were issued locally along with 420 non endorsable fixed penalty notices.

1,709 incidents were reported for Prosecution while 14 people locally took part in the speed awareness course.

The report also reveals that Main Street, Kesh, had the unwelcome distinction of recording one of the highest speeds in 40mph limit, motorist detected travelling at 80mph.

In 2021, there were 42,449 detections for motoring offences in Northern Ireland, a decrease of 6,597 offences (13 per cent) on the 49,046 detections recorded in 2020.

Of the 42,449 detections in 2021, three fifths resulted in a referral for prosecution and almost one quarter in endorsable fixed penalty notices.

Motoring offence detections have fallen by two-fifths over the last ten years and 2021 saw the largest annual reduction since 2013.

Almost three quarters of the decrease in detections between 2020 and 2021 was attributable to three offence groups – speeding (-2,309), insurance (-1,366) and mobile phone (- 1,022). Nonetheless, insurance offences was the largest group in 2021 with 6,905 detections, followed by speeding with 6,721 detections. There were a further 3,603 detections related to driving licence offences, 769 fewer offences than in 2020.

Six offence groups showed modest increases in detections in 2021 including parking which was up by 253 (22%).

The number of FPNs has significantly decreased over the past number of years from a total 105,966 recorded in 1998 to 15,300 recorded in 2021.

A large proportion of the decrease is due to the introduction of the Traffic Management (NI) Order 2005 which came into effect on 30th October 2006. This legislation decriminalised the vast majority of parking and waiting offences in Northern Ireland. Enforcement of parking/waiting restrictions is now the responsibility of traffic attendants employed by NSL Services Group (NSL) on behalf of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The total number of motoring offences has been steadily decreasing over the past number of years from 79,796 recorded in 2011 to 42,449 in 2021.

The removal of discretionary disposals as an option for motoring offences has had a notable impact on the number of motoring offences, albeit other disposals have also seen a decline over the years.

Overall change

In 2021, there were 42,449 detections for motoring offences in Northern Ireland, a decrease of 6,597 (13%) on the 49,046 detections recorded in 2020.

Offence groups

Three offence groups attributed for almost three-quarters of the 6,597 decrease in detections since 2020

Speeding (-2,309), insurance (-1,366) and mobile phone (-1,022).

Nonetheless, insurance offences was the largest offence group in 2021 with 6,905 detections, accounting for 16% of all detections. Similarly, 16% of the total comprised of speeding offences, with 6,721 detected.

There were a further 3,603 detections related to driving licence offences, which was 8% of the total and 769 fewer offences than in 2020.

Six offence groups showed modest increases in detections in 2021 including parking, which was up by 253 (22%).

Speeding

The highest speed recorded by PSNI officers in 2021 was 125mph on the M2 motorway, Antrim which is a 70mph stretch of road.

In 2020 (the most recent year available), the NI Road Safety Partnership detected over 5 times more speeding offences than the PSNI (46,731), equating to 84% of the combined PSNI and NIRSP total for that year.

Age and gender

Almost one quarter of all female detections was for speeding offences.

One fifth of under 18 year olds were detected for insurance offences, while careless driving offences accounted for almost one quarter of offences detected among those aged 70 and over.

Over three fifths of those detected for construction and use offences were aged under 30.

Over half of those detected for mobile phone offences were age 30-49.