THE RAF has confirmed that the Red Arrows are set to return to the North Coast for the Airshow later this year.

Rebranded as the ‘Causeway International Airshow’ the event has been revived after a two year absence and will take place from September 10-11.

The Red Arrows display team will perform on Saturday, September 10, according to the RAF's schedule of summer appearances published this week.



*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*