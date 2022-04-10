What's on in Mid-Ulster this Easter!

Easter is almost upon us, with Easter Sunday falling on April 17.

Traditions for Easter Sunday include Easter egg hunts, egg rolling, Easter bonnets and indulging in the foods you gave up over Lent.

Following the two-year lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is keen to get out and about again to visit local events and the various attractions are equally keen to welcome visitors back again.

And there is a lot happening locally.

See special 12 feature on what's on locally in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...



https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220406tyronecourier