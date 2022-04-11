Striking artwork from schools environmental poster competition winners.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s Schools’ Environmental Poster Competition winners have produced eye catching posters on an environmental theme.

The competition was open to both Primary and Secondary schools across the district, and the overall winners of this year’s main prize are local pupils Effie McMullan from Sacred Heart Primary School, Dundrum and Laura McEvoy from Assumption Grammar School, Ballynahinch.

As part of their prize, the two striking environmental themed designs with the slogans ‘Save the Planet’ and ‘It’s our Duty to Save Earth’s Beauty’, were recently featured on billboards displayed on the Belfast Road in Newry and on Market Street, Downpatrick.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Cathy Mason said, “I am really impressed with Effie and Laura’s colourful artwork and how well it looks on the billboards. These designs will not only be very eye catching to those passing through Newry City and Downpatrick but will also convey an important environmental message and timely reminder that we have much work to do to save and protect our environment.”

Effie and Lauren were each presented with a framed copy of their poster to keep as a memento for winning the competition. Runners up in the Junior Section of the competition are Lucy Ward, St Malachy’s Primary School Castlewellan and Ruby Fearon, St Joseph’s Primary School Bessbrook and in the Senior Section are Tony Alinta St Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Newry and Lucy McLaughlin, Our Lady’s Grammar School, Newry. Each of the runners up also received a framed copy of their poster, and a voucher to the value of £50.