Councillors condemn criminal damage to Limavady Accessible play park

LOCAL councillors have condemned £1,000 worth of criminal damage to the new state-of-the-art Limavady Play Park that has been built for children of all abilities.

Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage at Roe Mill Recreation Park, Limavady last Monday evening (April 4).

At approximately 7.10pm, two youths were seen in the park causing damage to a sensory play mirror, valued at around £1,000.

The Accessible Play Park officially opened in January.

Sinn Fein Councillor Brenda Chivers condemned the criminal damage caused to the Limavady play park and urges anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

