A dedicated skin health clinic opens in Newry

A LOCAL skin expert has opened a dedicated clinic in Newry following a 30 per cent increase in business over the last two years which has included a growth in trade from the Republic of Ireland.

The Skin Health Clinic is the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland and was originally founded by Victoria Shields in 2017 when she offered the bespoke services in the beauty salon that she owned and operated for 15 years.

Victoria’s passion for skincare came from having her own personal concerns of sensitivity and chronic dryness.

In her beauty salon, she found the traditional ‘one size fits all’ facials did not work for her or her clients who suffered from skin complaints. Out of frustration for wanting to achieve the desired results, for herself and her clients, she carried out extensive research to find a customised solution for personal skin concerns. She then trained as a Skin Specialist and now specialises in Corneotherapy which is a remedial skin treatment methodology with the core principle being the repair and maintenance of the skin barrier defence systems.

Following a huge demand for the bespoke and customised skin treatments and products over the last five years, Victoria sold her beauty salon last year to concentrate on a skin only service.

The new 1,110 sq ft clinic, located on Lower Catherine Street in Newry, offers three spacious treatment rooms, a consultation space and a large retail area. A wide range of services are offered including Bespoke Skin Treatments; LED Light Therapy; Thread Vain Removal; Blemish & Skin Tag Removal and Lift & Sculpt, a non-surgical face lift.

Victoria Shields, owner and clinic director of The Skin Health Clinic said: ““I have been helping

clients with their skin complaints for almost 20 years now. Previously, this was a service offered within my beauty salon, but over the last two years in particular, we have really focused on developing this area of The Skin Health Clinic. Skin is my passion and I have grown a highly experienced team of skin specialists and we all share one common goal – to help our clients enjoy clearer skin and restore confidence. The service we offer at The Skin Health Clinic is unique, in reality, no two skins are the same and all skin challenges need a personalised approach – and this is what we offer.

During Covid, we had a fantastic response to our online skin consultations which has resulted in a 30 per cent growth. This led to a complete change in the business model and I sold my beauty salon last year and opened a dedicated The Skin Health Clinic in Newry where we offer unique services and create personalised products that treat individual skin issues. It is the perfect location for our loyal customer base in Northern Ireland and to accommodate our growing clientele from the Republic of Ireland. We have exciting plans to continue to grow our services and will be creating two new jobs over the next couple of months to support this.”

For further information on The Skin Health Clinic go to www.theskinhealthclinic.co.uk or call 028 3082 8808.