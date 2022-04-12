Festival group pays tribute to 'one in a million' George

ANTRIM Festival Group has paid tribute to a council worker who passed away while on holiday in Thailand last week.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Yesterday the Antrim Festival Group heard the tragic news that our great friend George Williamson passed away.

“George was always on hand to help us with our events and would always solve any problems we had without any fuss or bother.

“He wasn’t just ‘George who worked for the council’, he was our friend and we will miss him so much.

“We would like to pass on our condolences to his family, work colleagues and his friends.

“Rest in Peace George, you were one of a kind.”

Mr Williamson passed away on Friday April 8 and it is understood that his family is in the process of trying to get his body repatriated to Northern Ireland.

Tributes have flooded in for the local man, who lived in Ballycraigy for many years.

Lynda Jackson Kennedy said: “So so sad, the saviour at many, if not all, council events, nothing too much bother and great craic at the same time!

“Someone said he knew and solved the problem before you even went to him and that’s so true!

“Thoughts are with all his family and friends, very difficult to process.”

Pauline Nelson added: “His death is a great loss to all who knew him.

“He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody.

“I will miss him greatly.”