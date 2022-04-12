Woman dies in collision

THE woman who died as a result of a road traffic collision on the Toome Bypass on Sunday April 10 was 47-year-old Shauna McDevitt, from Londonderry.

The incident took place at around 11pm.

Enquiries are continuing and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with their investigation, to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1864 10/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/

makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

A man, aged in his 50s, remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.