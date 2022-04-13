Airport issues travel tips as passenger numbers set to increase over holiday season

BELFAST international Airport has launched an information campaign, sharing tips that passengers should follow as numbers increase during holiday season.

Over 50 destinations on offer with new flight routes to Kos, Menorca and Verona

The airport will be offering over 50 destinations as well as a number of new routes with TUI to Kos, easyJet to Menorca and Jet2 to Verona along with the return of the Virgin Atlantic service to Orlando.

The airport is currently recruiting over 200 roles at all levels and reopening of many food and retail outlets.

Management are advising all customers to follow five tips that will help speed up the check in process and ensure they get through security in good time so they can enjoy their airport experience.

Graham Keddie, Managing Director, Belfast International Airport said: “Belfast International Airport is expecting an increase in passenger numbers in the coming weeks as everyone is excited to travel again.

“As we manage this return to normality, we would ask for patience and understanding.

“ We are confident that, if passengers plan their trip carefully and follow our five tips, they can relax and enjoy a well-deserved break.”

The Five Top Travel tips are available on the Airport’s website and will be promoted across social media channels informing people of expected delays at security and a reminder of travel requirements.

Belfast International Top Travel Tips

1. Check Travel Requirements

Always double-check travel requirements to and from your chosen destination before you leave for the airport and make sure you have the correct documentation ready at check-in.

2. Arrive On Time

Check with your airline for the latest information on your flight and arrive when your airline advises. We recommend you arrive at the Airport at least two hours before your flight departs.

3. Keep Travel Essentials Handy

Make sure your tickets and boarding pass, travel insurance, driving licence, currency and credit cards are safe but easily accessible.

It’s also mindful to carry a charger for your smartphone and have your airline information ready.

4. Remove Liquids

Remember, you can only take liquids in individual containers with a maximum capacity of 100ml on the plane.

Each item should be removed from hand luggage and placed in a transparent, re-sealable plastic bag of not more than one litre capacity per passenger.

5. Get Set For Security

Before reaching security, it’s a good idea to remove your laptop, tablet or similar electronic devices from your hand luggage to be inspected separately. Coats, jackets and belts should also be removed.

More information can be found at

https://belfastairport.com/

