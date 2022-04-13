Former soldier from Antrim going the extra mile - or 262 - for teenager with rare disease

A FORMER soldier from Antrim who was medically discharged with PTSD is today completing ten marathons in 100 hours in a desperate bid to save a young girl from a rare and life-threatening disease.

Darren Hardy, who served in the British Army for 15 years, aimed to run 236 miles (380km) from Manchester to London on April 6-10before retracing the entire 26.2-mile (42km) route of the London Marathon.

Originally from Parkhall, Darren Hardy is being supported by family still living in the town where he grew up - his grandad, great grandparents and uncle, a clergyman at Greystone Road Methodist Church.

Sandhurst graduate Darren left Antrim as a teenager to join the army and still has family in the town, having returned briefly while he served at Massereene Barracks.

Darren is taking on the challenge with the support of Lane Intellectual Property (www.laneip.com), who stepped in the last minute to cover the challenge costs to enable this immense fundraising feat.

Experts have warned that his latest challenge will take more than six months for his body to recover.

Darren (36), now living in Fleet in England, said he was inspired to take on the feat to raise money for 13-year-old Aggie Candy-Waters, who suffers from a neurodegenerative condition called H-ABC - a severe form of TUBB4a leukodystrophy.

For Aggie, and thousands like her around the world, there is hope for a treatment, yet without vital fundraising from people like Darren, the worry is that the medications under development will not be ready in time.

“I’m not embarking on this light-heartedly,” he said.

“I’m going to need to draw on every ounce of motivation and determination to make it through.

“I am fascinated about testing the limitations of the human body, but this one is going to truly hurt.”

Hardy is no stranger to extreme endurance challenges.

Last year, he ran 131 miles (211km) along the south coast and broke two world records by pulling a car.

He said: “After the south coast challenge I was ruined for months, so that puts the enormity of this into context.”

“Add to this the that I’m getting over a grade two tear in my calf, and that makes this a real battle of mind over matter.”

Aggie was diagnosed with the life-limiting brain disease when she was just five years old.

While she used to run, play and sing , Aggie is now permanently in a wheelchair and is rapidly losing her fine motor skills - meaning she is fed, dressed and carried by her parents and is losing her ability to speak.

“I got to know Aggie and her family last year, and we found a deep bond,” said Darren.

“I felt angry and frustrated that more couldn’t be done.

“The injustice of her condition and the lack of a treatment just hit home.”

“That’s when I found there was hope. There were people around the world working on a treatment, but there just wasn’t the funds to complete it.”

“Ever since then I’ve done whatever I can to help – even putting my body on the line.”

“A massive part of the motivation to get to the finish line is the knowledge that every step I take is helping Aggie and children like her live a longer more fulfilled life.”

As part of his mission, Hardy will also visit three young H-ABC patients, and Oxford- based biotech company SynaptixBio, which is developing the treatment for TUBB4a leukodystrophy.

“Darren is a modern-day superhero,” says Ali Candy Waters, Aggie’s mum.

“He’s willing to risk his own health and push his body to the absolute limit - all to help our little girl.

“We really can’t thank him enough, and hope that the country gets behind him.” Darren is undertaking his challenge presented by Lane IP with the support of Resilient Nutrition, Precision Fuel & Hydration, Ollie Ollerton’s Battle Ready Fuel, Break-point and Toro Pro.

Having been medically discharged from the army with PTSD in 2017, Hardy’s mental health saw him on the verge of taking his own life.

Saved by the support of his family and training for ever more extreme physical challenges, Darren regularly refers to his bid to push human performance further than ever as ‘his therapy’.

Every penny donated will fund human trials of new life-saving gene therapy that will help save H-ABC kids’ lives.

Doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia have made a breakthrough with new gene therapy that slows down the disease in mice.

£1m is required before human trials can begin.

Back in 2020 the Antrim Guardian reported on how Darren raised over £12,400 for armed forces and mental health charities through completing ten triathlons in ten days.

He certainly finished ‘on a high’, as the operators of the London Eye stopped the big wheel as he reached the final few miles of his journey, with his pod containing a treadmill at the very top of the 135m structure, with his support team applauding him over the line.

Over the ten days, Darren’s broken body was on the point of collapse and days after finishing, he was still suffering the after effects.

He began his daily routine with a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, then finish with a marathon run of 26.2 miles.

Iraq veteran Darren incorporated famous landmarks into his challenge, including the Shard skyscraper, the London Eye and the Serpentine lake.

After serving 15 years in the Army, he was medically discharged with post traumatic stress disorder and a replaced shoulder.

He struggled with suicidal thoughts in 2018 but was spurred on by the thought of his daughters living without a father, and was assisted through his problems by Help for Heroes.

Darren had always been fit and worked as an exercise instructor in the Army, but raised his physical and mental fitness for new purpose as he battled depression.

He was selected to represent Team UK in the ex-services’ Warrior Games taking gold and setting a new record in the 100m and 200m sprint.

