Bin collections as normal as council confirm service details for Easter

DERRY City and Strabane District Council have confirmed that refuse collections will continue as normal over the Easter holidays as service details for the long bank holiday weekend were confirmed.

Council offices on Strand Road in Derry will close from Friday, April 15 and the Derry Road offices in Strabane will close from Monday 18 with both offices reopening on Wednesday 20.

The three recycling centres that normally open on a Sunday - Pennyburn, Strathfoyle and Glendermott Road - will all be closed on Easter Sunday and all sites will be closed on Easter Monday before normal service resumes on Easter Tuesday.

Street cleansing and parks opening will continue as normal and leisure centres will be operating on reduced opening hours with all centres closed on Easter Monday.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, wished the public a safe and enjoyable holiday and encouraged them to familiarise themselves with the full opening hours listing on council’s website.

“I would like to take the opportunity to wish all our citizens a very happy and safe Easter holiday,” he said.

“This is the first holiday that we have been allowed to mix freely following the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions so I hope as many of you as possible can enjoy some time off to spend with family and friends.

“To accommodate the holidays, Council services such as recycling centres, leisure centres and offices will have restricted opening hours over the next few days and anyone looking for further details can find them online.”

Council’s dog shelter will be closed on Friday 16 reopening on Wednesday 20 while council-owned cemeteries are open and operational over Easter from 8am to 8pm.

The Guildhall is closed on Sunday 17 while council’s Registry Office is closed on Friday 15 and will reopen on Wednesday 20.

The full opening hours listing for council services is available at www.derrystrabane.com/Easter.