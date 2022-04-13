Stay safe this Easter

The Police Service of Northern Ireland, in partnership with Translink and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, are working together to keep everyone safe across the Easter period.



Causeway Coast and Glens District Commander Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay explains: “We appreciate that the North Coast is a popular spot, particularly at Easter time, and we want to reassure you that Local Policing Teams and Neighbourhood officers will be on duty for everyone’s safety particularly around our train stations, beaches and coastal towns.



“We understand that there will be extra traffic to the town and that delays will be inevitable however we are working together to minimise, as much as possible, any disruption this will bring."



Superintendent Lindsay continued: “We wish to remind all motorists intending to visit the North Coast this weekend that any form of anti-social driving or reckless behaviour will not be tolerated – that includes excessive speeds, dangerous driving or any practice that put the lives of road users at risk. There will be a police presence in the town to offer reassurance to local residents and businesses and to ensure that drivers and passengers are not engaging in behaviour that would impact negatively on the community.



“We would also remind anyone staying on to enjoy the nightlife to drink responsibly and look out for one another. Reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated. Whether you are visiting for a few hours or planning to spend a few days make sure you are in a position to get home safely. There are excellent public transport links and numerous private taxi companies in the town.”



Supporting this message, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “We want families and friends to enjoy a positive experience when they come to the Causeway Coast and Glens over the Easter holiday period. Please show respect to our residents, your fellow visitors, other road users and the emergency services who are there to keep everyone safe.



"I would urge people to show responsibility for keeping our area clean by using public bins for litter or else take your rubbish home with you. Causeway Coast and Glens is a beautiful area, and we are fortunate to have so many popular coastal locations and outdoors spaces so let’s all do what we can to create a pleasant environment for everyone to enjoy over the Easter period. Additional overspill car parking will be available at West Bay on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday with the £3 charge going directly to the Community Rescue Service.”



Translink’s Head of Rail Customer Services Hilton Parr said: “We want everyone to have a safe and comfortable journey with us. We will be working closely with the PSNI and the Safe Transport Team and will have additional staff and security at key locations across the train network to ensure everyone has an enjoyable trip. We would also remind passengers that alcohol should not be brought into our stations or consumed on board our local trains and will take a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour."