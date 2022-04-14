Everything but the kitchen sink! Boss of Toome firm drives unusual aid to Ukraine

THE boss of a Toome concrete firm has ferried washing machines, fridges and a forklift truck to Ukrainian refugees.

Businessman Richard Hogg (below) drove to Poland last week with a lorry load of brand new appliances, plus the vehicle to help lift heavy items.

He is CEO of Macrete, a concrete business which was involved in the construction of the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Founded in 1979, Macrete Ireland Ltd, set on a 45-acre site on Creagh Road, is at the forefront of the precast concrete engineering industry.

It supplies materials and expertise to UK blue chip construction companies and specialises in the sea defence, civil engineering, railway infrastructure, sports stadia and water and utility sectors.

While tonnes of aid have left the borough in recent week, including clothes, medical supplies and non-perishable food, Richard explained that the goods now being shipped out are focused on longer-term strategies.

“When I went over with the first load it was clothes and some medical bits and pieces.

“When I was there I asked the guys what specifically do you need if we’re coming back.

“They said they wanted to set up refugees centres – they needed mattresses, washing machines to wash all the clothes they’ve got.

“I saw they had plenty of fresh milk as it was a farming community, but they needed to be able to keep it fresh.

“That’s why the fridges are needed.”

He added: “When I got home I put a call out to see what I could do, lo and behold we ended up with the very generous Northern Ireland public meeting those needs.

“We’ve got 37 washing machines, 32 fridges and 70 odd mattresses, all still in their packaging, brand new.”

He added: “It’s a good drive, not like heading to Dublin. You want to make sure you’re taking stuff over there that is needed, it’s good quality.”

Richard said he felt compelled to help, adding: “As we all were around the world, I was watching on TV and it was just so upsetting, so horrific. I starting thinking about what I could do.

“I have my lorry licence, I have the wherewithal to go and get a truck, scrounge up a trailer and use the little bit of influence

“I’ve gained over the years to prise something out of people.

“I have to say, it was like pushing an open door.

“We’ve even had a forklift donated, that’s not a small item by any shape, form or fashion.

“The problem coming up is that it could become old news quite quickly.

“Help will be needed for some time as even if the war ends these people are still displaced and will need help until they can return home.”