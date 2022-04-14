Muckamore WI ladies put go back to their roots!

IN Celebrating the 90th Anniversary of the Home and Garden Committee of the Women’s Institute, members from Northern Ireland started a long term project to help the fight against climate change.

The ‘Plant a Tree’ project was launched in August 2021 and to date over 8,000 trees have been distributed to all Institutes in NI.

Together with the Woodland Trust, the Federation has taken on an important challenge to build a better, greener environment for now and the future.

Planting the native trees is one of the easiest ways to help starve off the effects of climate change.

This is one of the planned events to celebrate the Institutes 90th Anniversary.

Muckamore WI ladies are embracing this scheme in their ‘Five steps to wellbeing’.

Over 60 ladies are planting a tree on their premises as part of the fight against climate change.

They received saplings such as Crab Apple, Hazel, Rowan, Silverbirch and Wild Cherry.

Trees are the most powerful weapon against climate change as they filter air pollution, sequestering carbon and are beneficial to our physical and mental wellbeing.

The ladies are looking at their lifestyle to see how they can reduce

their carbon emissions. They are taking a responsible approach and leading the community in the fight to stop climate change.

It is a wonderful initiative to take forward to generate hope and amplify the importance of living out the WI motto “Women Involved in family, friendship and community”.

This project was kindly commissioned by Impact Network through the Public Health Agency Making Life Better funding progromme 21-22.

Meanwhile, Muckamore WI Ladies are again taking part in the Associated Country Women of the Word (ACWW) by joining together to ‘Walk the World in 2022’.

The ladies will meet on the April 23 to walk around the beautiful grounds of Castle grounds in Antrim.

This proceeds help to finance the project rural women and their families worldwide.

Ladies are reminded to forward their deposits to the treasurer ASAP.

Additionally, the Annual General Meeting for the Association was held in Belfast recently.

Mr Brian Rankin ‘the Farmer Poet’ entertained the ladies with his unique brand comedy rhyme in the afternoon.

The ladies really enjoyed meeting up after two years for this informative meeting and listening to Brian the humourous guest speaker.

Muckamore WI ladies are now looking forward to their 70th Anniversary dinner in April.